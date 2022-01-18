Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Increases By 47.5%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DWSN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 1,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,270. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.
Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 131.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Dawson Geophysical Company Profile
Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
