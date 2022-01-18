Short Interest in Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Increases By 47.5%

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DWSN stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 1,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,270. Dawson Geophysical has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $55.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 131.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,817 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

