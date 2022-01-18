Short Interest in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Decreases By 28.6%

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 7,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ESGC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 5,014,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,276,878. Eros STX Global has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.