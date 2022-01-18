Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Decreases By 36.3%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,900 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 861,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.64. 700,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,886. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. HSBC started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

