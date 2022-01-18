Short Interest in Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Drops By 46.8%

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,755,200 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the December 15th total of 5,174,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 388.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on HMSNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.50.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.