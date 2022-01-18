Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Increases By 41.7%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSMR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

