Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Declines By 28.6%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in KLA by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.48.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $32.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $412.98. 1,710,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.96. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

