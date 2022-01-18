Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Expands By 44.5%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,100 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LBRDA traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.02. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $138.04 and a one year high of $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,559,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBRDA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

