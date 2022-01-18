Short Interest in Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Rises By 31.4%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LFER traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. 58,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Life On Earth has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

Get Life On Earth alerts:

Life On Earth Company Profile

Life on Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the cloud enterprise operations safe, compliant, and manageable. The firm focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.