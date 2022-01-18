Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Grows By 42.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 372,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,306.0 days.
Shares of MTLHF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.
About Mitsubishi Chemical
