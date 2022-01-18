Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Grows By 42.3%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,600 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 372,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,306.0 days.

Shares of MTLHF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

