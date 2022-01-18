Short Interest in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Increases By 40.1%

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the December 15th total of 792,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Shares of Omnichannel Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Omnichannel Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Get Omnichannel Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 301,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnichannel Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.