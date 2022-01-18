Short Interest in Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rises By 29.2%

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DNNGY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a 1,015.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.50.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,997. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.42.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

