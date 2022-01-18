Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Increases By 95.1%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PCLOF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. PharmaCielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
Featured Article: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.