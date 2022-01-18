Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Increases By 95.1%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PCLOF opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. PharmaCielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

