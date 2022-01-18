Short Interest in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Expands By 28.0%

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the December 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PECO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 6,007,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

