Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Grows By 76.9%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PAQC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Provident Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.
Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.
About Provident Acquisition
Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.