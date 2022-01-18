Short Interest in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Grows By 76.9%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 39,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Provident Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the third quarter worth $49,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Provident Acquisition by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

