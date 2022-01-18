Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Declines By 45.7%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the December 15th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

QTRHF has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

QTRHF opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

