Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Increases By 49.2%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SAFRF traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.50. 23,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. Safran has a 52 week low of $108.05 and a 52 week high of $158.50.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

