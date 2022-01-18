Short Interest in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expands By 58.0%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the December 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 980,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

SFL stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. SFL has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SFL will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SFL has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

