Short Interest in Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Increases By 30.1%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 542,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,061.0 days.

Shares of SVYSF remained flat at $$121.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.47. Solvay has a one year low of $112.28 and a one year high of $135.51.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

