Short Interest in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Expands By 36.8%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 216,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THMO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ThermoGenesis by 276.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 190,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

THMO opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.95. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 131.19% and a negative return on equity of 152.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

