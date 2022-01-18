Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Grows By 38.9%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

