Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Declines By 33.2%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 379,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 281.4 days.

Shares of WTBCF opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

About Whitbread

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

