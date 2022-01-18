Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Increases By 64.6%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,522,500 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 2,140,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35,225.0 days.

YMDAF opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Yamada has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

