Short Interest in Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Increases By 64.6%

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,522,500 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 2,140,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35,225.0 days.
YMDAF opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Yamada has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.
About Yamada
