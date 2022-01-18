Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Rises By 37.7%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the December 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

