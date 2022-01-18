Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Rises By 37.7%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the December 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

