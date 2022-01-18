SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Truist Securities

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBOW. Truist reduced their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE SBOW opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $394.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

