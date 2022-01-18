Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stake Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Silvergate Capital worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 154.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 15.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $145,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.