Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG opened at $155.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

