Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,469,000 after buying an additional 215,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,026,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,584,000 after buying an additional 119,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

