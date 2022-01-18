Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 42.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Natera by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,268,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,973,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.61. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $157,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

