Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) by 21,600.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.89% of Seanergy Maritime worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHIP opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.50. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

