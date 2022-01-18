Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKY stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

