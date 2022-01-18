SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $237.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 63.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

