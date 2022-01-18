Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Up 5.5%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 2,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,053,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Smart Share Global from $4.40 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,315,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth $6,765,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Smart Share Global in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter valued at about $12,412,000. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

