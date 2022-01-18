SmartCash 1-Day Volume Tops $300,770.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $3.12 million and $300,770.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREA (CREA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

RoBET (ROBET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000360 BTC.

EduCoin (EDU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUP8EME (SUP8EME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Smart Token (SMART) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

