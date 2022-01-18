Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 112,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,786,870 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPOF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

