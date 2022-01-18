SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.