SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $17.00. The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 146153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

SOFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.