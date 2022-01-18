SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $17.00. The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 146153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.
SOFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.
In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
