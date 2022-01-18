Somerville Kurt F Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.41.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

