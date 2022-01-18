Somerville Kurt F Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 25.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,591. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $399.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.