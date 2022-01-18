Somerville Kurt F Lowers Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $10,101,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $156.02 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.96.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.