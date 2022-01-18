Somerville Kurt F Sells 300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Somerville Kurt F cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

