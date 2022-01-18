Somerville Kurt F Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Oracle were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.79. The company has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.