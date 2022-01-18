Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.27. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:SFST traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $65.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,738,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $738,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

