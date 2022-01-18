SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.29

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.29 and last traded at $78.31, with a volume of 12397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

