SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $32,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $178.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

