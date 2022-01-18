SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.08

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.11, with a volume of 2223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

