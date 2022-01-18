SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after buying an additional 943,083 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after buying an additional 301,297 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 132,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

