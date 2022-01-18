SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.