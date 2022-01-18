SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up about 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 1.93% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $61,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 140,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $1,713,000.

NYSEARCA KBE traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $59.62. 82,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,290. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

