Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $38.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Spirit Airlines from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.82.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $53,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

