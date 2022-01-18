SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Short Interest Update

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 717,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 457,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 16.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

SPX FLOW stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.42. 10,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,530. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.56.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.